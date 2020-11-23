Back to normal after Easter: UK aims to roll out COVID vaccines next month

Britain will seek to start administering a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas with the bulk of the rollout at the start of the new year, with life getting back to normal after Easter, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We hope to be able to start vaccinating next month," Hancock told BBC TV after AstraZeneca announced its vaccine could be up to 90% effective. "The bulk of the vaccine rollout programme will be in January, February, March. And we hope that sometime after Easter things will be able to start to get back to normal."