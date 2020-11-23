Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make preparations in advance for COVID-19 vaccination: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to make preparations in advance for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to people. The chief minister directed officials to continue people aware of the COVID-19 management and ensure that testing to detect the virus is done at full capacity.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:50 IST
Make preparations in advance for COVID-19 vaccination: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to make preparations in advance for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to people. It is expected that the vaccine will be available in Indian early next year.

"All preparations for the vaccination should be done in advance. COVID-19 vaccination work should be conducted with inter-departmental coordination. “A strong arrangement of the cold chain for vaccine preservation should be ensured in all districts by December 15,” he said while addressing a review meeting at his residence.

He said as Uttar Pradesh has a large population, adequate staff should be made available for the administration of the vaccine. The chief minister directed officials to continue people aware of the COVID-19 management and ensure that testing to detect the virus is done at full capacity.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Surge in greenhouse gases sustained despite COVID lockdowns - U.N.

Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed to a new record in 2019 and rose again this year despite an expected drop in emissions due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday, warning against complacency.Many s...

Israeli delegation heads to Sudan to firm up ties, Israeli radio says

Israel sent the first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries agreed on Oct 23 to take steps toward establishing ties, Israels Army Radio reported.Israeli officials had no immediate comment. Sources involved in the planning told R...

33 Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 23 PTI A total of 33 militia members of the banned CPI Maoist on Monday surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said. The 33 militia members and the village committee members of the CPI Maoist from ...

China worried Afghan may become hotbed for Uighur militants as US plans to pull out more troops

A wary China on Monday urged the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner amidst increasing concern here that the war-torn country, which shares borders with the volatile Xinjiang province, could becom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020