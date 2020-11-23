Left Menu
Britain on track for spring roll-out after Oxford vaccine results, researcher says

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:13 IST
An ambitious timeline make COVID-19 widely available in Britain by next spring is on track after Oxford/AstraZeneca's candidate proved up to 90% effective in late-stage trials, the head of the university's Jenner Institute said on Monday.

"I think we are on track for the timeline... to start getting this vaccine rolled out from December," Adrian Hill, director of Oxford's Jenner Institute, told Reuters, adding that high-risk groups would receive shots before it was rolled out more widely to everyone in spring.

"I think that could be done. It's going to be an enormous effort... hopefully there will be vaccine available for all adults, but that's likely to be springtime rather than in January."

