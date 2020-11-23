Pandemic has worsened UK inequality, says Labour's Dodds

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened inequality in Britain, Labour's would-be finance minister Anneliese Dodds said on Monday, criticising the government's response to the crisis as wasteful and divisive.

"We went into this crisis as one of the most unequal countries in Europe. The pandemic has only made that worse," Dodds told a Reuters Newsmaker event.

"This government claims it has the answers to regional inequality. But the Conservatives have simply not delivered, and regional inequalities have deepened."