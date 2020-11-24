Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many Americans defying COVID-19 travel warnings ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Pleading with residents to stay home and avoid gatherings during the holiday season, Governor Andrew Cuomo reminded New Yorkers of the grim early days of the pandemic when as many as 800 people died in a single day across the state. HOSPITALS AND HOPE Hospitalizations have spiked 122% in New York state over the last three weeks, Cuomo said, prompting the re-opening of an emergency medical facility on Staten Island. Health officials have urged Americans to resist temptations to let their guard down, noting help is on the way in the form of promising vaccines nearing initial U.S. distribution.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 03:52 IST
Many Americans defying COVID-19 travel warnings ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Millions of Americans appeared to be shrugging off public health warnings and traveling ahead of this week's Thanksgiving holiday, likely fueling an alarming surge in coronavirus infections before a series of promising new vaccines become widely available. With U.S. COVID-19 infections hitting a record 168,000 new cases per day on average, Americans were flocking to airports against the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. surgeon general and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

For Americans, the long holiday weekend, which begins on Thursday, is traditionally the busiest travel period of the year, and 2020 may prove to be no exception. Some 1 million passengers passed through airport security gates on Sunday, the highest number since March. It was the second time in three days U.S. air travel screenings surpassed 1 million, though the numbers are down nearly 60% from the same time last year, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said.

Likewise, the American Automobile Association has forecast that 45 million to 50 million people will take to the highways over the holiday, compared with 55 million in 2019. Soaring rates of coronavirus infections, deaths and hospitalizations have continued unabated.

The seven-day rolling average number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths climbed for a 12th straight day, reaching 1,500 as of Monday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, while coronavirus hospitalizations nationally have surged nearly 50% over the past two weeks. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi) To date, the highly contagious respiratory virus has killed over 255,000 Americans, with over 12 million infected since the pandemic began.

State and local government officials have reimposed a host of restrictions on social and economic life in recent weeks to tamp down the spread, as medical experts warn the surge is straining the resources of the nation's healthcare system. Pleading with residents to stay home and avoid gatherings during the holiday season, Governor Andrew Cuomo reminded New Yorkers of the grim early days of the pandemic when as many as 800 people died in a single day across the state.

HOSPITALS AND HOPE Hospitalizations have spiked 122% in New York state over the last three weeks, Cuomo said, prompting the re-opening of an emergency medical facility on Staten Island.

Health officials have urged Americans to resist temptations to let their guard down, noting help is on the way in the form of promising vaccines nearing initial U.S. distribution. The head of the U.S. campaign to rapidly deploy a vaccine said the first shots could begin to be administered to healthcare workers and other high-priority recipients as early as mid-December, within a day or two of receiving regulatory consent.

A vaccine from Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech is expected to win authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a second vaccine from Moderna Inc headed for FDA review before year's end. Late-stage trials of both vaccines have been about 95% effective in preventing infection. The British maker of a third vaccine, AstraZeneca, announced its candidate has proved to be 90% effective without serious side effects, and 700 million doses could be ready globally by late in the first quarter of 2021.

FEAR AND DETERMINATION Still, the imperatives of family and fatigue with COVID-19 restrictions have left many Americans defying health advice that could save their lives.

"We are not going to let COVID scare us," said Brian McDonough, 47, a construction worker and diligent mask wearer who plans to spend Thanksgiving with his sister not far from his home in Worth, Illinois. He will bring pies for dessert. "We get tested, we are negative, so life goes on," he said. "Thanksgiving is Thanksgiving. Christmas is Christmas. New Year's is New Year's. If people die it's going to happen, and there's nothing we can do about it until we get a vaccine."

Edie Taylor, 29, a building design specialist in Oakland, California, was less sanguine as she prepared to board a flight to her hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, to attend a family gathering and then stay on through New Year's. "It's terrifying," said Taylor, who said she would have changed her plans in light of the worsening pandemic, but after giving up her apartment in Oakland "I didn't have anywhere to live. I just have to get on that plane."

To be sure, many Americans are exercising greater caution. Donnalie Hope, 78, of Petersburg, West Virginia, is planning to make fresh cranberries, mash potatoes and her famous corn pudding for Thanksgiving, which she will spend with her visiting daughter and a neighbor.

Hope said they would try to social distance in her home, and she planned to have rubber gloves and hand sanitizer on hand. She acknowledged her guests might take off their masks in the home. "I'm trying very hard to comply with the regs because I want this country to get back to where it belongs," Hope said.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drip by drip, U.S. Republicans edge away from Trump election claims

More prominent Republicans joined the call on Monday for President Donald Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat and allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin the transition to a new administration. Twenty days after Election D...

Qantas to require COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers

Australias Qantas will insist in future that international travelers have a COVID-19 vaccination before they fly, describing the move as a necessity. We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, t...

Trump campaign urges appeals court to block Biden from winning Pennsylvania

President Donald Trumps campaign on Monday asked a federal appeals court to revive a long-shot challenge to Pennsylvanias election results, a central part of its effort to stop President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration. The campaign is appeal...

NFL-Unemployed 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work

Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.Kaepernic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020