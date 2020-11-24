Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 situation under control in Gujarat: CM tells PM

Rupani also informed about various initiatives to curb the coronavirus transmission during a meeting of chief ministers of eight states, which have reported higher number of COVID-19 cases, addressed by the PM via video conferencing, an official release said. The CM said the government has intensified testing to identify coronavirus positive patients and also imposed a night curfew in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:02 IST
COVID-19 situation under control in Gujarat: CM tells PM

The COVID-19 situation in Gujarat is under control and enough number of beds are available for patients, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday during his virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rupani also informed about various initiatives to curb the coronavirus transmission during a meeting of chief ministers of eight states, which have reported higher number of COVID-19 cases, addressed by the PM via video conferencing, an official release said.

The CM said the government has intensified testing to identify coronavirus positive patients and also imposed a night curfew in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat. "The CM has assured the PM that the situation is under control and enough number of beds are available in the state for coronavirus patients," the release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,98,899 as on November 23 while the cumulative death toll was 3,876, as per the state health department. The CM said the night curfew in the four cities will remain in effect until the situation comes under control, it said.

In his presentation to the PM, Rupani said 45,000 or 82 per cent of about 55,000 isolation beds available for COVID-19 patients in the state, are vacant, as per the release. In fresh curbs to contain the spread of the virus, the CM said only 100 guests are now allowed to attend a marriage function, while the number of attendees has been capped at 50 for a funeral.

For early detection of cases, both RT-PCR and antigen testing has been ramped up across the state, Rupani said, adding that around 70,000 tests were conducted on Monday. The capacity of laboratories to conduct RT-PCR tests has been increased three-fold to cover a large population, the CM is quoted as telling the PM.

Rupani also apprised the prime minister about various other measures such as treatment of home isolated patients; deployment of Sanjeevani and Dhanvantri 'Raths' (vans) for conducting tests and providing treatment at doorstep, and deployment of additional doctors and surveillance teams, the release added..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bring down COVID-19 positivity rate under 5 pc, increase RT-PCR tests: PM Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates but asserted that the positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five per ...

Iran sees foreign firms returning if U.S. lifts sanctions

Iran expects foreign companies to return to the country if U.S. sanctions are lifted under President-elect Joe Biden and some firms have made initial contacts already, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday. Major foreign c...

COVID-19: Telangana ready to vaccinate people when ready, KCR tells Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state government is ready with an action plan to administer scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine to the people and felt that that verification should be done on...

No FIRs will be launched on the basis of the amendment brought to the Police Act: Kerala govt to High Court.

No FIRs will be launched on the basis of the amendment brought to the Police Act Kerala govt to High Court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020