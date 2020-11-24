EU has reached deal with Moderna for supply of COVID-19 vaccine - source

EU has reached deal with Moderna for supply of COVID-19 vaccine - sourceReuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:07 IST
The European Commission has reached a deal with U.S. biotech firm Moderna for the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Last week Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. In August the Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers on behalf of EU states, said preliminary talks with Moderna had been concluded with the aim of signing a contract for the supply of 80 million doses of its vaccine, with the option of buying another 80 million.
