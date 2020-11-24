Nepal's COVID-19 tally reaches 224,078

Nepal's COVID-19 tally jumped to 224,078 on Tuesday after the country reported 1,790 new cases in the past 24 hours. The country reported 24 more COVID-19-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,361, the Ministry of Health and Population said. In the past 24 hours, 2,791 people have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery, it added

There are currently 17,859 active cases across the country.