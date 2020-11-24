Sweden registers 17,265 new coronavirus cases since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has garnered global attention, registered 17,265 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The increase compared with 15,084 new cases recorded during the corresponding period last week.

Sweden registered 94 new deaths, taking the total to 6,500. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries.

