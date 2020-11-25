Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo urges shorter timings for bars and restaurants in virus fight

The curbs are Japan's latest bid to rein in its highest surge in infections yet, with daily tallies on several recent days exceeding 500 in Tokyo, where serious cases stood at 51 on Tuesday, the most since a state of emergency was lifted in May. "We realize this will be a great burden on business owners but we ask for their understanding and cooperation," said Governor Yuriko Koike, adding that establishments would be eligible for government cash assistance over the 10 p.m. closures, set to run from Saturday until Dec. 17.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:45 IST
Tokyo urges shorter timings for bars and restaurants in virus fight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Japanese capital will urge shorter working hours for bars and restaurants and ask residents to stay indoors as much as possible amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Tokyo's governor said on Wednesday. The curbs are Japan's latest bid to rein in its highest surge in infections yet, with daily tallies on several recent days exceeding 500 in Tokyo, where serious cases stood at 51 on Tuesday, the most since a state of emergency was lifted in May.

"We realize this will be a great burden on business owners but we ask for their understanding and cooperation," said Governor Yuriko Koike, adding that establishments would be eligible for government cash assistance over the 10 p.m. closures, set to run from Saturday until Dec. 17. Koike, who was speaking at a meeting of a panel to advise on virus fighting measures, will hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

The western city of Osaka, which is among the areas grappling with similar surges, featured along with Sapporo in a domestic "Go To Travel" promotion campaign that was partially halted on Tuesday. Osaka is also asking bars and restaurants to shorten their hours, its mayor, Ichiro Matsui, said.

"We have got to extinguish this," he told a news conference on Wednesday. "I understand that the situation makes it hard for owners to keep their businesses going, but we also need to reduce the burden on medical staff, of whom we have a limited number."

The promotion offering fare and hotel discounts is part of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's efforts to boost regional economies but has been criticised over the risk that it could carry the virus from major cities to the countryside. Suga's decision to partially pause the programme, though, has cost him support and could cloud his chances for a long term in office, with critics calling it too little, too late.

Tokyo's tally of daily infections stood at 401 on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU is willing to be 'creative' to get a Brexit trade deal

The European Union on Wednesday committed to be creative in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to just a valued partner far removed from its former mem...

'Even if BJP arrests me, I will ensure TMC victory in polls from jail': Mamata

Calling the BJP garbage of lies and biggest curse of the nation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the saffron party to arrest her and asserted she will ensure TMC victory in the upcoming elections even from the ...

Smriti Irani alleges AIMIM, TRS working to place illegal immigrants in Telangana's voters' list

Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the states voters list. The Union Minister attacked both AIMIM and TRS, stating,...

HC seeks police reply on former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Delhi riots case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the police to respond to a bail plea of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the communal violence in northeast Delhi riots in February. Justice Suresh Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020