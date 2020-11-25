Undertrial prisoner of Noida jail dies of kidney-related ailment

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner died in a jail in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar due to a kidney-related ailment, officials said on Wednesday. Rahul, a resident of a slum in Noida's sector 4, was lodged in the Luksar jail since August 2019 in connection with robbery cases. He died on Tuesday, the officials said.

He was suffering from a chronic kidney disease, along with gallstones and low platelet counts, jail superintendent Vipin Mishra said. "He was under medical treatment at the jail hospital from November 14 to November 20. He was shifted to the district hospital in Noida on November 20, from where he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on November 21. He returned to the jail on the same day after medical examinations and treatment," Mishra said.

On Tuesday, the inmate again complained of pain in the abdomen and difficulty in breathing, after which he was first treated by jail doctors and then taken to the district hospital in Noida, he said. "The inmate talked to his family members over the phone before leaving for the hospital. Subsequently, the guards who accompanied him to the hospital informed jail officials that the he succumbed during treatment," Mishra said.

The deceased's family has been informed and the legal proceedings are being carried out, he added.