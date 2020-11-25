Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson: Don't worry kids, COVID won't stop Father Christmas

"The Chief Medical Officer has asked me to tell you that, provided Father Christmas behaves in his usual responsible way and works quickly and safely, there are no risks to your health or his." Johnson said he had already had lots of letters on the subject and endorsed Monti's suggestion to leave hand sanitiser by any cookies left out for Father Christmas.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:48 IST
UK PM Johnson: Don't worry kids, COVID won't stop Father Christmas

The COVID-19 pandemic won't stop Father Christmas delivering presents, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a letter published on Wednesday, citing medical experts who said there was no health risk to children if rules were followed. Johnson gave the reassurance to an 8 year-old child named Monti, who had written to him asking if Father Christmas would be able to deliver gifts this year.

The handwritten note from Monti asked if the government had considered the issue of Santa's annual visit: "I understand you are very busy but can you and the scientists please talk about this." Johnson posted the letter on Twitter alongside a copy of his reply.

"I have put in a call to the North Pole and I can tell you Father Christmas is ready and raring to go, as are Rudolph and all of the other reindeer," he said. "The Chief Medical Officer has asked me to tell you that, provided Father Christmas behaves in his usual responsible way and works quickly and safely, there are no risks to your health or his."

Johnson said he had already had lots of letters on the subject and endorsed Monti's suggestion to leave hand sanitiser by any cookies left out for Father Christmas. Earlier this year, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took similar measure to reassure young citizens that the tooth fairy and Easter bunny would be classed as essential workers and still able to go about their business during the pandemic.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sesame Street's Global Edutainment Content Now Streaming in Hindi & Telugu on Sesame Workshop - India's YouTube Channels

Watch Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and many more internationally loved Sesame Street Muppets debut in Hindi and Telugu on YouTubeNew Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirSesame Workshop - India, the local arm of Sesame Workshop, the internatio...

Don't misunderstand party : Mamata to disgruntled TMC leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to disgruntled TMC leaders on Wednesday said she is aware of those in touch with the oposition camp and differences among individuals should not lead to any misunderstanding of the par...

COVID-19: Shutting ourselves off from world not an option, says Singapore minister

Shutting Singapore off from the world is not an option, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday, asserting that learning how to manage risks will thus be a far more productive approach. Chan, in a speech at the Trav...

Dismissed SHO held in suicide case of Mahoba trader

Police here on Wednesday arrested the dismissed SHO who was found guilty of corruption and abetting the suicide of a trader by a special investigation team, according to an official. Devendra Shukla has been on the run after the incident ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020