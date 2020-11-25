Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal 10-year bond yield nears 0% as periphery cheers brighter world sentiment

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield briefly touched -0.546%, its highest in around a week but was last down 1 bps on the day at -0.58%. The pandemic is expected to take a toll on growth long after a vaccine is rolled out, encouraging central banks to keep aggressive stimulus in place - a backdrop that lends itself to low bond yields.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:31 IST
Portugal 10-year bond yield nears 0% as periphery cheers brighter world sentiment

Italian and Portuguese bond yields hit fresh record lows on Wednesday, with Portugal's 10-year yield in striking distance of negative territory as upbeat sentiment globally provided another incentive to pile into Europe's lower rated bond markets. World shares rallied to a record peak after the formal start of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and on growing confidence surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

For southern European bond markets, already well supported by aggressive European Central Bank stimulus, the rally in risk assets globally has provided an additional boost. Portugal's 10-year sovereign bond yield fell to a record low of 0.016%. Italy's 10-year bond yield also hit a new record low at 0.554% with the spread over benchmark German Bund yields close to its tightest since early 2018.

"If you put this into a theme, the market is faced with a J curve - where renewed restrictions mean elevated downside risk for activity in the short-term and central bank support but the long-term outlook is one of optimism based on a vaccine-driven recovery," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London. "For risky assets like the periphery both are good."

Spain's 10-year bond yield fell in line with its periphery peers, touching 0.054% -- its lowest in more than a year. Yields on higher-rated bonds such as Germany's meanwhile fell after an initial rise.

While other safe-havens such as gold and the U.S. dollar have sold off in the face of the increased optimism, selling of bonds in Europe and the United States has been modest given central bank stimulus expectations. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield briefly touched -0.546%, its highest in around a week but was last down 1 bps on the day at -0.58%.

The pandemic is expected to take a toll on growth long after a vaccine is rolled out, encouraging central banks to keep aggressive stimulus in place - a backdrop that lends itself to low bond yields. "There are generally three things that move bond markets - (economic) growth, inflation and a change in policy rates," said Jim Caron, a fixed income portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"We know policy rates are not going to change anytime soon and people have been revising down growth and inflation forecasts because of the pandemic, so that's the main reason why bonds are supported." Elsewhere, Britain said it would borrow almost 400 billion pounds this year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy. UK gilt yields were broadly lower.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archery Association of India gets Govt recognition

Archery Association of India on Wednesday finally got back the government recognition eight years after it was withdrawn for its failure to conduct elections in accordance with the National Sports Development Code. The much-delayed election...

New land law will check JK’s Roshni-like scams, illegal land grabbing: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the new land law will check Jammu and Kashmirs Roshni-like scams and illegal land grabbing He said the law is also against mafia members of the politician-administration nexus who have been f...

Lawyer Katherine Tai a Congress favorite for Biden trade czar

As President-elect Joe Biden builds his economic team in the coming days, some influential lawmakers are urging him to choose Katherine Tai, the Democratic trade counsel on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, as U.S. trad...

HC unhappy over Raj police taking away woman, directs state to ensure safety

The Delhi High Court Wednesday criticised the Rajasthan Polices act of taking away a woman from the national capital against her will in connection with a criminal case and said that her detention appeared to be illegal and the state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020