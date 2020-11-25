Left Menu
Noida: No separate permission needed for wedding if guests up to 100

However, it is binding on the organiser to intimate the administration and the district police the details of the programme in advance District Magistrate Suhas L Y had on Saturday ordered that not more than 100 people will be allowed in any indoor event, including wedding, a decision taken in the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:37 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

No separate permission is required for wedding functions in Gautam Buddh Nagar if the number of guests is up to 100, the district administration said Wednesday. However, it is binding on the organiser to intimate the administration and the district police the details of the programme in advance

District Magistrate Suhas L Y had on Saturday ordered that not more than 100 people will be allowed in any indoor event, including wedding, a decision taken in the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. Also, not more than 40 per cent of area is allowed for any outdoor event, he had ordered. The district magistrate on Wednesday clarified that the events should be held in strict compliance with government protocols on coronovirus that include wearing of face masks, social distancing, thermal scanning for guests among others. "However, no separate permission is needed if the number of attendees in a wedding is within the maximum allowed limit of 100," Suhas said in a statement. "Organisers of the wedding should however inform the district administration at city.mag.noida@gmail.com and the police at ad.cplogbn@gmail.com the details of the wedding event," he stated. He also cautioned that random checks could be carried out by government officials at the events to ensure compliance of COVID protocols

Failure to adhere to the protocols can lead to action against offenders under Indian Penal Code section 188

