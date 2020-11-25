Left Menu
Twenty beds of Delhi's Burari hospital equipped with ventilators

Jain said Burari Hospital has completed four months and the work done by medical staff, paramedics, doctors and nurses, to look after 1,000 COVID-19 patients in such a short span of time is highly commendable. "We have added 20 ventilators today that will allow for full-fledged ICU treatments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:53 IST
Twenty beds of Burari hospital of the Delhi government were equipped with ventilators on Wednesday, facilitating full-fledged ICU treatment. Thirty more ventilators will be added to the beds in the hospital by Saturday, said a Delhi government statement.

On the occasion, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, wearing a PPE kit, visited patients in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital and took their feedback. He directed the hospital staff to take follow up action on it. Jain said Burari Hospital has completed four months and the work done by medical staff, paramedics, doctors and nurses, to look after 1,000 COVID-19 patients in such a short span of time is highly commendable.

"We have added 20 ventilators today that will allow for full-fledged ICU treatments. Twenty non-ventilated ICU beds are already available. Burari Hospital is now fully equipped to treat patients. There will not be a need to shift patients, and neither will patients have to look for other options for treatment," he said. Jain inaugurated a bio-medical and surgical waste management site at the hospital.

Delhi is undergoing the third wave of COVID-19, said the minister, adding the most effective way to protect oneself from coronavirus is to wear a mask with due diligence. "The spread of coronavirus can be curbed if both infected and non-infected persons wear masks. I urge everyone to wear a mask. Prevention is better than cure," he said.  An interesting observation is that the lowest positivity rate is of the staff at Delhi's COVID 19 hospitals, Jain said and hoped things will be fine soon in Delhi that is passing through third wave of COVID-19.

At Burari hospital, presently COVID-19 tests are conducted from 9 am to 3 pm on work days and 9 am to 1 pm on Sundays, added the statement..

