Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine requests $100 mln World Bank loan for COVID-19 vaccine

Ukraine is seeking a $100 million loan from the World Bank to buy doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, deputy health minister Svitlana Shatalova said on Thursday, as the number of new infections in the country hit a daily record high. "We are now working on a package of documents, working very actively to finalise all agreements," she told a televised briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:51 IST
Ukraine requests $100 mln World Bank loan for COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine is seeking a $100 million loan from the World Bank to buy doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, deputy health minister Svitlana Shatalova said on Thursday, as the number of new infections in the country hit a daily record high.

"We are now working on a package of documents, working very actively to finalise all agreements," she told a televised briefing. "The funds will be allocated for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as for diagnostic and laboratory equipment," she said, without giving further details.

Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said last week the country hoped to receive 8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of next year under the global COVAX Facility, which has been set up to provide the vaccine to poorer countries. Earlier on Thursday Stepanov said Ukraine had registered a record 15,331 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from a previous peak of 14,580 reported on Nov. 21.

That has taken the total number of cases in Ukraine to 677,189, with 11,717 deaths. The daily tally began rising in September and has been consistently high ever since.

The government has imposed a national lockdown at weekends to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown has meant closing or restricting most businesses, except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport. The decision triggered protests by businesses.

With infections growing, the government is considering a full two-week lockdown in the holiday season over Christmas and New Year.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt's responsiveness post-COVID normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted virtually with the members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates UAE and assured them of the governments responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy....

India can beat China in low-cost manufacturing if industry, govt work together: MSI chairman

India has the potential to surpass even China in low-cost manufacturing if the government and industry work in a cohesive manner, Maruti Suzuki India MSI Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday. Bhargava also said the government should focu...

Bitcoin dives as red-hot rally hits the buffers

Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest level in 10 days, slamming the brakes on its blistering rally and sparking a sell-off among smaller digital coins. Bitcoin, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13 to its lowest sin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now United States celebrates scaled-back ThanksgivingAmericans awoke on Thursday to celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020