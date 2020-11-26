Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU drugs watchdog expects first application for COVID-19 vaccine in days

Europe's drugs watchdog said on Thursday it expects to receive the first application for conditional marketing approval for a COVID-19 vaccine "in the coming days", the latest step towards making a shot available outside the United States. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not name the company it expects to file the application, but Pfizer Inc and BioNTEch are the most advanced in the regulatory process among the three companies that have published late-stage trial data for their vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:07 IST
EU drugs watchdog expects first application for COVID-19 vaccine in days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's drugs watchdog said on Thursday it expects to receive the first application for conditional marketing approval for a COVID-19 vaccine "in the coming days", the latest step towards making a shot available outside the United States.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not name the company it expects to file the application, but Pfizer Inc and BioNTEch are the most advanced in the regulatory process among the three companies that have published late-stage trial data for their vaccines. The companies applied on Nov. 20 for U.S. approval and the UK said it has asked its medical regulator to assess the vaccine for its suitability.

Asked about its co-operation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it said in an email the agency may not be able to synchronise the decision making process with other international regulators. The EMA started a real-time review of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Oct. 6 to speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine in the bloc, by allowing researchers to submit findings in real time, without waiting for studies to conclude.

Also Read: BioNTech says vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec under ideal conditions

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt's responsiveness post-COVID normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted virtually with the members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates UAE and assured them of the governments responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy....

India can beat China in low-cost manufacturing if industry, govt work together: MSI chairman

India has the potential to surpass even China in low-cost manufacturing if the government and industry work in a cohesive manner, Maruti Suzuki India MSI Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday. Bhargava also said the government should focu...

Bitcoin dives as red-hot rally hits the buffers

Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest level in 10 days, slamming the brakes on its blistering rally and sparking a sell-off among smaller digital coins. Bitcoin, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13 to its lowest sin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now United States celebrates scaled-back ThanksgivingAmericans awoke on Thursday to celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020