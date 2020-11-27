Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Sputnik V developers call on AstraZeneca to try combining vaccines

Developers of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine said on Thursday that AstraZeneca should try combining its experimental shot with the Russian one to boost efficacy.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 00:42 IST
Russia's Sputnik V developers call on AstraZeneca to try combining vaccines

Developers of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine said on Thursday that AstraZeneca should try combining its experimental shot with the Russian one to boost efficacy. Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to interim trial results, while AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective.

"If they go for a new clinical trial, we suggest trying a regimen of combining the AZ shot with the #SputnikV human adenoviral vector shot to boost efficacy," the developers of the Russian vaccine said on their Twitter account. "Combining vaccines may prove important for revaccinations."

AstraZeneca has said it will have as many as 200 million doses of its vaccine by the end of 2020. The British developed vaccine is viewed as offering one of the best hopes for many developing countries because of its cheaper price and ability to be transported at normal fridge temperatures.

With 2,187,990 infections, Russia has the fourth-largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil. AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its vaccine, its chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying by Bloomberg News, after questions were raised over the results from its late-stage study.

The British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said the main point about the AstraZeneca vaccine was that it worked, when asked about these doubts. "The headline result is the vaccine works and that's very exciting," Vallance said during a news briefing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM writes to Gadkari for early completion of bridge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. Patnaik in a letter to Gadkari said that no...

All efforts will be made for direct funding to ADCs in Mizoram: Rijiju

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said efforts will be made to ensure that the three Autonomous District Councils ADCs in Mizoram receive direct funding from the Centre. Rijiju arrived in the state on Wednesday t...

Delhi riots: Delhi police likely to release photos of 20 accused

The Delhi Police is likely to release photographs of 20 people accused in the Northeast Delhi riots which will put up at public places across the national capital, officials said on Thursday. Police also said that a reward will be given t...

Sao Paulo may use Sinovac vaccine without Brazil regulator's approval, governor says

The state of Sao Paulo could roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac even without approval from Brazils health regulator, the states governor said in an interview on Thursday. The comment from Joao Doria comes amid concern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020