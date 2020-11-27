Left Menu
3 COVID-19 patients killed as fire breaks out at Rajkot hospital

Three coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said. Thirty other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued, he said. The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 06:27 IST
Three coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said. Thirty other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued, he said.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am. Seven of the patients were admitted to the ICU, fire brigade official J B Theva said. "We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received. Three patients died inside the ICU," he said.

The fire is under control. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, he said. The rescued patients have been shifted to other COVID-19 hospitals, he added.

In August, eight COVID-19 patients were killed after a fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey private hospital in Ahmedabad..

