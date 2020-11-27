Left Menu
Over 7.5 lakh households surveyed by civic body to prepare comorbidity data

"This information will help in preparing a list of people who should be given priority for COVID-19 vaccination," the official said. The survey was a part of a study undertaken by an organisation of medical professionals, health department officials, civic body members and people who have recovered from the viral infection.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:25 IST
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has surveyed over 7.5 lakh households in areas under its jurisdiction and prepared a list of people with comorbid conditions, as it seeks to assist the Bengal government in dealing with the COVID-19 situation, a senior official said. The data from the survey, carried out between September 7 and 30 at each of the KMC's 144 wards, would also come handy during preparations for the COVID-19 vaccination programme, he said here on Friday.

"We have uploaded data of 7.36 lakh households on the server. In all, 7.69 lakh households have been surveyed but data on around 34,500 residences could not be uploaded as they were found to be incomplete. "This information will help in preparing a list of people who should be given priority for COVID-19 vaccination," the official said.

The survey was a part of a study undertaken by an organisation of medical professionals, health department officials, civic body members and people who have recovered from the viral infection. KMC officials will now be analysing the data to find out what percentage of the total population in the city has comorbid conditions, he said.

According to the state health department, findings have suggested that several COVID-19 deaths in the state were caused by comorbidities, as the infection affected the vital organs of a person. In most of these cases, COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.

