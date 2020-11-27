Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia secures Pfizer vaccine in a first for Southeast Asia

The trial will involve 3,000 participants. Pfizer's vaccine still requires approvals from regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Malaysia's Health Ministry before it can be distributed, Muhyiddin said during a televised address.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:38 IST
Malaysia secures Pfizer vaccine in a first for Southeast Asia

Malaysia has agreed to buy 12.8 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to announce a deal with the U.S. drugmaker after some expressed reservations over the need for ultra-cold storage. While final trial data showed that Pfizer's vaccine is 95% effective, many Asian countries are not betting on it partly due to tropical heat, remote island communities and a lack of ultra-cold freezers.

Pfizer's vaccine, jointly developed with German partner BioNTech, must be stored and transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94F), although it can be kept in a fridge for up to five days, or up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday that Malaysia would prioritise "high-risk groups... including frontliners, senior citizens, and those with non-communicable diseases, such as heart diseases and diabetes".

Pfizer will deliver the first one million doses in the first quarter of 2021, with 1.7 million, 5.8 million and 4.3 million doses to follow in subsequent quarters. The deal is expected to cover 6.4 million Malaysians, or 20% of the population, with another 10% to be covered under Malaysia's participation in the global COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization.

Malaysia, which will distribute the vaccine to its people for free, reported 1,109 new COVID-19 infections on Friday. The country is also planning to run a Phase 3 trial of an experimental vaccine developed by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. The trial will involve 3,000 participants.

Pfizer's vaccine still requires approvals from regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Malaysia's Health Ministry before it can be distributed, Muhyiddin said during a televised address. The FDA plans a meeting on Dec. 10 to discuss whether to authorise the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.

Pfizer and BioNTech have supply deals with several countries including the United States, Germany, Japan, Canada, Australia and Britain. They expect to produce globally up to 50 million doses of vaccines in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 48 in human trials, the WHO says. This week AstraZeneca said its vaccine developed by Oxford University could be around 90% effective, following positive results from Pfizer, Moderna Inc and Russia's Sputnik V.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters target would-be coup makers as rumours swirl

Thai anti-government protesters called for an end to coups in the Southeast Asian country on Friday as months of street protests fuel rumours of another military takeover.The protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-...

Thousands attend funeral of Sudan's last democratically elected PM

Thousands of Sudanese packed into the city of Omdurman on Friday for the funeral of Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudans last democratically elected prime minister, who died from the coronavirus at the age of 84.Mourners in traditional white garments, mo...

Brexit goes down to the line: EU and UK say big differences remain

The European Union and Britain said on Friday there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Br...

As Russian real estate booms, central bank warns of bubble risks

Russias real estate market is booming, fuelled by record-low interest rates and a state-subsidised mortgage programme, prompting the central bank to consider ending a COVID-19 support measure to prevent a housing bubble, data show and analy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020