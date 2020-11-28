Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan slashes RT-PCR Covid test by pvt labs at Rs 800

Gehlot said after testing positive, the minister was admitted in the RUHS Hospital and he inspected the newly set up ICU there. BJP had raised objections after the Covid-positive minister visited the hospital.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:31 IST
Rajasthan slashes RT-PCR Covid test by pvt labs at Rs 800

The Rajasthan government on Saturday fixed the rate for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to Rs 800, slashing it by Rs 400. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the government ordered the lowering of the Covid test rates from Rs 1,200 to Rs 800 following a drop in test kits' prices.

The state government issued the order slashing the Covid-19 test rate by private labs soon after the chief minister digitally inaugurated a 70-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit in RUHS Hospital hee and disease testing labs in six towns. Speaking during the programme, Gehlot said his government is making all efforts to strengthen the Covid-19 management infrastructure. “People should not be worried by the rise in positive cases as they will do due to the increasing number of tests,” he said.

He sought to assure people of “encouraging” recovery rate in the state, saying Rajasthan has a Covid death rate below one per cent -- one of the lowest in the country. Gehlot said the corona infection must not be hidden at any stage because delaying treatment makes the disease fatal. He said those who did not get themselves screened timely had to undergo treatment in hospital.

The chief minister said the health infrastructure has been strengthened throughout Rajasthan for maximum screening and proper treatment of corona-infected persons and now RT-PCR testing facility is available in every district. Defending a Covid-infected Health Minister Raghu Sharma's visit to newly set up ICU in RUHS Hospital, a dedicated Covid hospital, in Jaipur, the chief minister asked who else will conduct a visit if not the health minister. Gehlot said after testing positive, the minister was admitted in the RUHS Hospital and he inspected the newly set up ICU there.

BJP had raised objections after the Covid-positive minister visited the hospital. The BJP leaders had accused him of putting the lives of others including the hospital staff at risk. Speaking during the function, Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi said the chief minister is being appreciated in the entire country for his management during the corona crisis.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Won't talk to Khattar until he apologises for 'inflicting brutality' on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he will not speak to his Haryana counter Manohar Lal Khattar until he seeks an apology for inflicting brutality on farmers marching to Delhi. The Punjab chief minister also junked ...

It's refreshing: Arjun Kapoor as he resumes work with 'Bhoot Police' shoot

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared his happiness while shooting for his next horror-comedy Bhoot Police and said that he is elated that the industry has found its feet again. The Finding Fanny actor along with actors Saif Ali K...

5,965 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 75 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday as it recorded 5,965 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 75 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,986, he said.A total of 3,937...

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Amaravati, Nov 28 PTI The state-owned Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has lined up projects worth Rs 202 crore for development so as to attract more tourists. The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, approved the APTDCs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020