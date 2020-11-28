Expert group preparing health system for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, administration: PSA

An expert group in partnership with the Union Health Ministry has been preparing the health system for distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine without compromising existing healthcare services, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan has said

He stressed that the COVID 19 pandemic has stimulated extraordinary collaboration between research laboratories and industry and between industry and society. "In partnership with the Health Ministry, an expert group has done an enormous amount of work in the health system's preparedness for the distribution and administration of vaccines. "This is being done without compromising existing health care services, utilising the experience of our national elections, our Universal Immunisation Programme in a big way in the vaccination programme," a statement quoting VijayRaghavan said

He was speaking at the 9th Foundation Day of Global Innovation and Technology Alliance (GITA) held virtually on November 26. VijayRaghavan highlighted the challenge of being 'AtmaNirbhar' in a world where one also has to be interactive internationally and how technology can be an enabler for India to position itself as a global leader and build better international collaborations. He said 'AtmaNirbharta' needs to be viewed in the context of supply chains internationally and globally. "There are three pillars which need to be kept in mind while addressing the framework of self-reliance which are policy, regulation, examples of execution and this needs to be done with speed and synergy," he added.