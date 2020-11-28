Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.10 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:13 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4689 4508 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 867063 848511 6981 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16231 15270 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 212483 208187 980 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 234553 227714 1253 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 17246 15857 274 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 234725 210917 2830 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3306 3277 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 561742 516166 8998------------------------------------------------------------Goa 47689 45655 686 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 206714 187969 3953 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 230713 208422 2375 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 38977 29753 613 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 109383 102591 1680 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 108786 105669 963 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 882608 846082 11750------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 593958 526797 2196 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8272 7254 114 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 203231 185013 3237------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1814515 1676564 46986------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 24749 21203 263------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 11704 10735 111 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3806 3425 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11115 9724 67 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 317789 309747 1730------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 36902 35774 609 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 150805 138206 4765------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 262805 231780 2274 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 4908 4455 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 779046 756279 11694------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 268418 256330 1451------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32641 31545 367 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 73951 67197 1214 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 539899 506938 7718 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 477446 444587 8322------------------------------------------------------------Total 9392868 8800101 136675------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 48115 47813 594 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 93,51,109 and the death toll at 1,36,200. The ministry said that 87,59,969 people have so far recovered from the infection.

