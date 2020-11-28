Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 2,000 people penalised in 2 days for not wearing mask: Noida Police

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, the police said in a statement. According to it, 972 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and Rs 97,500 collected from them in fines on Saturday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:46 IST
Nearly 2,000 people penalised in 2 days for not wearing mask: Noida Police

Nearly 2,000 people in Noida and Greater Noida have been fined in two days for not wearing masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, the police said in a statement.

According to it, 972 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and Rs 97,500 collected from them in fines on Saturday. Similarly, 980 people were issued challans on Friday and Rs 98,000 collected from them in fines on Friday, it added. During the two days, 1,952 people have been penalised and Rs 1,95,500 collected in fines.

Since November 20, over 7,550 people have been issued challans for not wearing face masks or cover in public places in the district and more than Rs 5,26,900 collected from them in fines, according to official figures. Police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders. PTI KIS NSD

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trader shot dead in car in UP's Mathura, family allege police fired at him

A paneer trader was shot dead in a moving car allegedly by motorcycle-borne assailants near a private medical college in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and ...

India reports 41,322 new COVID-19 cases; PM reviews development, manufacturing of vaccine in 3 cities

As the country reported 41,322 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a three-city tour to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to personally review the development and manufacturing ...

No laxity in crime control will be tolerated: Nitish tells officials

Crime must be kept in check across Bihar and no laxity on this count shall be tolerated, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told officials during a meeting to review law and order in the state on Saturday. Kumar, who returned as the chief minister...

NFL-Team facilities to be closed in response to COVID-19 surge

The NFL decided to prohibit in-person team activities on Monday and Tuesday given rising COVID-19 cases around the country and because a number of players celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving with out-of-town guests. The new measures were announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020