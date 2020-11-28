Left Menu
Development News Edition

Organ donation should be made a people's movement, says LS Speaker

The noble cause of organ donation should be made people's movement, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during an online seminar organised by Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day on Saturday.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-11-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 23:45 IST
Organ donation should be made a people's movement, says LS Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during an online seminar on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day (Picture credits: Om Birla official twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The noble cause of organ donation should be made people's movement, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during an online seminar organised by Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day on Saturday. Birla lauded the efforts of Samiti in raising public awareness on the subject of organ donation.

According to the official release, "thanking the organisers, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said that organ donation is a gift of life; organ donation is the supreme donation and there is a need to make it a people's movement." The speaker appreciated the people who came forward to donate plasma and blood in large numbers and added that entire world has witnessed how Indians have faced the challenge of COVID -19 through collective humanitarian efforts.

"Birla said that on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day, all of us should contemplate as to how organ donation can be encouraged. He also said that sage Dadhichi was possibly the first such person in the world who donated his body for the welfare of the people," the release read. He said that there is lack of information and misconception about organ donation due to which people are unable to donate their organs.

He further said that organ donation can help in medical science research and medical advancement to help saves lives. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least three people killed by flooding in Sardinia

At least three people have been killed by flooding after heavy rain swept over the east side of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Italian authorities and local media said on Saturday. In Bitti, a town in the province of Nuoro, streets w...

Jaishankar concludes visit to Seychelles; stresses on enhancing bilateral ties in post-COVID era

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on Indias resolve to further enhance the India-Seychelles strategic partnership in the post-COVID era as he held high-level talks with the countrys top leadership during his two-day visit to t...

Number of new coronavirus cases in France steadies

France reported 12,580 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, nearly unchanged from Fridays 12,459, health ministry data showed.The number of people in intensive care fell by 106 to 3,777, after falling by 135 on Friday. The number of people wh...

UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel

Britain and France signed a new agreement to try to stop illegal migration across the Channel on Saturday, upping patrols and technology in the hope of closing off a dangerous route used by migrants to try to reach the UK on small boats. UK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020