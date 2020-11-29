Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says tough tiers needed as PM tries to see off lawmaker backlash

England needs tough restrictions after its current lockdown ends if hospitals are not to become overwhelmed, a senior minister said, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to lawmakers to say the measures would end in February to try to quell opposition. Britain upped preparations for a vaccine roll-out on Saturday as Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi as a new health minister to oversee its deployment and the Financial Times reported that the UK is set to approve the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine next week.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 02:22 IST
UK says tough tiers needed as PM tries to see off lawmaker backlash
More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be forced to live under the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions. Image Credit: Flickr

England needs tough restrictions after its current lockdown ends if hospitals are not to become overwhelmed, a senior minister said, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to lawmakers to say the measures would end in February to try to quell opposition.

Britain upped preparations for a vaccine roll-out on Saturday as Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi as a new health minister to oversee its deployment and the Financial Times reported that the UK is set to approve the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine next week. But despite progress on the vaccine, the government still needs to convince lawmakers to back its new tougher tiered measures which will put 99% of English people into the highest two levels of restrictions when the current national lockdown ends on Dec. 2.

Sky News reported that Johnson wrote to lawmakers ahead of their vote on the new measures on Tuesday to say that the tiered approach has "a sunset of 3 February" and they will be reviewed every two weeks before then. Lawmakers will then vote again on Jan. 27, according to the letter. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove wrote in the Times newspaper on Saturday to warn that without further restrictions on most of England's population hospitals would be overwhelmed. He urged lawmakers to back government plans.

More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be forced to live under the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions. A growing number of lawmakers in Johnson's Conservative party have voiced opposition to the tiered restrictions plan.

Some argue that the areas they represent have low infection rates but face the toughest rules, while others say the new measures will cause unnecessary economic harm to local businesses. There is also some public opposition to the restrictions. Police in central London said they made 155 arrests during anti-lockdown demonstrations on Saturday.

Gove said the level of infection across the country remained "uncomfortably and threateningly high". "These new tiers, alongside the wider deployment of mass testing, have the capacity to prevent our NHS from being overwhelmed until vaccines arrive," said Gove.

TRENDING

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Montenegro declares Serbia's ambassador persona non grata

Montenegro on Saturday declared Serbias ambassador persona non grata for interfering with the countrys internal affairs, the ministry of interior said in a statement. Following the announcement, Serbia declared persona non grata the Montene...

Hummingbird sanctuary provides respite from stresses of Bogota city life

A hummingbird sanctuary on the outskirts of Colombias capital Bogota is providing a picturesque respite from the noise and stresses of big city living. The Paramuno corridor was inaugurated in recent weeks on Monserrate hill in a forest res...

Artists say Cuba government agrees to dialogue, tolerance

A group of Cuban artists and intellectuals say they have won an unusual government vow of greater tolerance for independent art after a demonstration in front of the Culture Ministry. About 20 artists had gathered on Friday and the crowd gr...

Motor racing-Hamilton not thinking about pole century

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton set himself up to tick off yet another milestone in a record-breaking year, after taking pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.The 35-year-old Britons dazzling display und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020