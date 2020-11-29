Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Today: Cambodia tracks contacts after family infected

Cambodian officials say a family of six and another man tested positive for the coronavirus in a rare case of local infection, and Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed concern that the woman believed to be the source had traveled extensively in the country, including the capital.

PTI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 29-11-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 12:49 IST
Asia Today: Cambodia tracks contacts after family infected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cambodian officials say a family of six and another man tested positive for the coronavirus in a rare case of local infection, and Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed concern that the woman believed to be the source had traveled extensively in the country, including the capital. The 56-year-old woman's husband works at the Interior Ministry in charge of prisons. Hun Sen, who himself just emerged from isolation after he was exposed to the infected Hungarian foreign minister, said his three Cabinet ministers will get tested and self-quarantine.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the woman tested positive three days after becoming feverish. She had been traveling between Siam Reap and Phnom Penh. Hun Sen also ordered the temporary shutdown of a mall in Phnom Penh, which the woman visited last week.

Cambodia has had 315 confirmed cases, most of them acquired abroad. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — India has reported 41,180 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with the daily toll staying below the 50,000-mark for the fourth week. The capital of New Delhi also got some respite as it added fewer than 5,000 cases for the first time in a month. The New Delhi government decided that half its employees, barring senior officials, will be allowed to work from home from Monday. India reported another 496 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 136,696. India's coronavirus tally has crossed 9.3 million, second behind the US In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, the Home Ministry allowed states to impose local restrictions.

A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor firm SK Hynix has halted operations after an employee was found to be infected with the coronavirus. According to state-owned Xinhua News Agency, the South Korean national surnamed Han worked in a plant in the southwestern city of Chongqing. He traveled to South Korea on Thursday. He displayed no symptoms, but was found to be infected with the virus when he was tested at Incheon airport in Seoul. The factory has been closed, and employees have been isolated and tested, Xinhua reported. The hotel where the employee lived in Chongqing has also been temporarily shut and hotel employees and recent guests were tracked down and tested. Chongqing has so far tested 3,283 people, and 2,674 have been found to be negative. China reported earlier Sunday 11 new coronavirus infections on November 28, all of which were imported cases. China has so far reported a total of 86,512 confirmed coronavirus infections, with 4,634 deaths.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil&#160;Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried...

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly kulhads earthen cups in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara ra...

Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19. Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent...

Manufacturers asked to keep 50% oxygen for medical use in Guj

Amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state health department has again directed oxygen production units to keep 50 per cent of their production for medical use so that it could be easily made available to hospitals treating c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020