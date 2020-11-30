Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after COVID-19 spike

Taiwan is home to more than 250,000 migrant workers from Indonesia, which has the highest tally of virus infections and deaths in southeast Asia. While early and effective prevention measures have helped the island keep the pandemic well under control, with no local transmission for more than 200 days, it has grappled with a steady increase in the number of imported cases.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:22 IST
Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after COVID-19 spike

Taiwan will restrict the number of Indonesian workers coming to the island from this week, following a spike in the number of coronavirus infections among migrant workers arriving from the southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday. Taiwan is home to more than 250,000 migrant workers from Indonesia, which has the highest tally of virus infections and deaths in southeast Asia.

While early and effective prevention measures have helped the island keep the pandemic well under control, with no local transmission for more than 200 days, it has grappled with a steady increase in the number of imported cases. More than 70 Indonesians coming to Taiwan to work, mostly as domestic helpers, have tested positive since the start of this month, government figures show, often while still in mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said it would suspend entry of Indonesian workers from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, and consider whether to resume entry from Dec. 18, but limiting the number to half of what had been expected. Subsequent measures will depend on the situation, it added.

Twenty of the 24 new cases reported on Monday came from Indonesia, Taiwan said. A total of 103 people are either in isolation or being treated in hospital for the disease in Taiwan at present. From next month, Taiwan will stiffen entry requirements for all arrivals, requiring proof of negative tests from almost all of them, including Taiwanese nationals who previously did not have to furnish such evidence.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uproar in France over proposed limits on filming police

French activists fear that a proposed new security law will deprive them of a potent weapon against abuse cellphone videos of police activity threatening their efforts to document possible cases of police brutality, especially in impoveri...

Digital learning in govt colleges in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 30 PTI Karnataka government on Monday said it has decided to implement learning management system LMS-based digital learning in government higher educational institutions from the academic year 2020-21. Karnataka LMS would be...

Legendary actor Sean Connery's cause of death revealed

Hollywood legend Sean Connery died in his sleep from pneumonia, heart failure&#160;and old age, his death certificate has revealed. The Legendary Scottish star, who became a global sensation as the first James Bond and featured in a string ...

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 29, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020