Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian politician, in a coma on ventilator due to COVID-19, elected mayor

Maguito Vilela was elected mayor of the Brazilian city of Goiânia on Sunday, but he has yet to find out. On Sunday, Vilela was elected mayor of Goiânia, a city of roughly 1.5 million people in central Brazil, about 200 km southwest of the capital Brasilia.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:29 IST
Brazilian politician, in a coma on ventilator due to COVID-19, elected mayor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maguito Vilela was elected mayor of the Brazilian city of Goiânia on Sunday, but he has yet to find out. That's because he has spent much of the last month in an induced coma, breathing via a ventilator because of a severe COVID-19 infection.

His case is a vivid example of the reach of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, which has the world's worst COVID-19 death toll outside the United States. More than 6.3 million people have been infected and nearly 173,000 have died from the virus, according to Health Ministry data. A former senator from the centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement party, Vilela tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 20. A week later, he arrived at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital and was intubated on Oct 30.

He came off the ventilator on Nov. 8, but was back on by Nov. 15, when he progressed to a second-round runoff against rival Vanderlan Cardoso of the Social Democratic Party. On Sunday, Vilela was elected mayor of Goiânia, a city of roughly 1.5 million people in central Brazil, about 200 km southwest of the capital Brasilia. He won 52.6% of the vote.

Rogério Oliveira da Cruz, Vilela's vice mayor, called a press conference after the election victory, in which there was a prayer for the mayor's health. "We appreciate the voters for electing Maguito Vilela," he said, according to news website G1. "All of Maguito's plan will be executed over the next four years, and he will be by our side."

Vilela's son Daniel accused political adversaries of spreading false information about his father's condition. "This week, they went out with cars with loudspeakers, announcing the death of the opposing candidate, and sending out mass messages on WhatsApp with fake news about the state of his health," he said, according to G1. "It was a shameful campaign."

Maguito Vilela's office did not respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US embassy in Hungary slams article likening Soros to Hitler

The United States Embassy in Budapest on Monday condemned an article published by a Hungarian official that drew parallels between American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros and Adolph Hitler and the Nazis. The embassy posted on its Twitte...

With 312 cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 mark

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said. The districts caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took t...

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020