UK reports 12,330 new COVID-19 cases, 205 new deaths

UK reports 12,330 new COVID-19 cases, 205 new deathsReuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:50 IST
The United Kingdom reported 12,330 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 12,155 a day earlier and taking the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 1,629,657 cases, government data showed.
A total of 205 new deaths from the disease were also reported, down from 215 the previous day. The United Kingdom has the highest total death toll in Europe at 58,448.