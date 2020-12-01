Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to N.Korea's Kim - U.S. analyst

"Even if a Chinese vaccine had already been approved, no drug is perfect and he would not take that risk when he has numerous shelters which can ensure almost complete isolation," said Choi Jung-hun, an infectious disease expert who defected from North Korea to the South in 2012. Mark Barry, an East Asia analyst and associate editor of the International Journal on World Peace, said Kim would prefer proven European vaccines to one supplied by Beijing.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:01 IST
UPDATE 1-China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to N.Korea's Kim - U.S. analyst
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, said the Kims and several senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated.

It was unclear which company had supplied its drug candidate to the Kims and whether it had proven to be safe, he added. "Kim Jong Un and multiple other high-ranking officials within the Kim family and leadership network have been vaccinated for coronavirus within the last two to three weeks thanks to a vaccine candidate supplied by the Chinese government," Kazianis wrote in an article for online outlet 19FortyFive.

Citing U.S. medical scientist Peter J. Hotez, he said at least three Chinese companies were developing a coronavirus vaccine, including Sinovac Biotech Ltd, CanSinoBio and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), an unlisted Beijing-based company. Sinopharm says its candidate has been used by nearly one million people in China, although none of the firms have unveiled results of Phase 3 clinical trial of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines, which are under way outside China.

Some experts doubted that Kim would use an experimental vaccine. "Even if a Chinese vaccine had already been approved, no drug is perfect and he would not take that risk when he has numerous shelters which can ensure almost complete isolation," said Choi Jung-hun, an infectious disease expert who defected from North Korea to the South in 2012.

Mark Barry, an East Asia analyst and associate editor of the International Journal on World Peace, said Kim would prefer proven European vaccines to one supplied by Beijing. "The risk is too great. But he's happy to get Chinese personal protective equipment," Barry said on Twitter.

North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus infections, but South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out as the country had trade and people-to-people exchanges with China - the source of the pandemic - before shutting the border in late January. Microsoft said last month that two North Korean hacking groups had tried to break into the network of vaccine developers in multiple countries, without specifying the companies targeted. Sources told Reuters they included British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

The NIS said last week it had foiled North Korea's attempts to hack into South Korean COVID-19 vaccine makers.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire

A fire broke out at in an apartment building near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said. The blaze on the 12th floor of the 25-story building in Gunpo took firefighters about 30 min...

TVS Motor Company Sales in November 2020 Grows by 21%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21 registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25 recording 311,519 units ...

Former TN IAS officer Santhosh Babu joins Haasan's party, alleges pressure during stint as IT secy

Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who held various positions in the Tamil Nadu government, joined actor-politician Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam here on Tuesday. The 52-year-old officer, who voluntarily retired from service in August...

Where is the money of PM Cares Fund? We want to know what happened to it : WB CM Mamata Banerjee to newsmen. PTI PNT SCH KK KK

Where is the money of PM Cares Fund We want to know what happened to it WB CM Mamata Banerjee to newsmen. PTI PNT SCH KK KK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020