Over 2,400 people without masks penalised in 3 days: Noida Police

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to issue challans to those people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it said in a statement. According to the statement, 672 people were issued challans for not wearing face covers or masks while in public places and Rs 67,200 collected from them in fines on Tuesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 2,400 people were issued challans for not wearing face masks at public places across Noida and Greater Noida in three days amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Tuesday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to issue challans to those people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, 672 people were issued challans for not wearing face covers or masks while in public places and Rs 67,200 collected from them in fines on Tuesday. Similarly, 872 people were issued challans on Monday as well as Sunday and Rs 87,200 collected from them in fines both days, it added.

During the three days, 2,416 people have been penalised and Rs 2,41,600 collected in fines, according to the figures. As many as 9,966 people have been issued challans for not wearing face masks or covers in public places in the district and more than Rs 7,68,500 collected from them in fines since November 20 when the campaign started, according to a compilation of official figures.

The police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practicing social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders.

