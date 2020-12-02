Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to prioritize elderly, indigenous and health workers for COVID-19 vaccine

Those first four stages would cover 109.5 million people out of a total population of 212 million in Brazil. The ministry said in a statement that the plan would be finalized once it was clear what vaccines were available.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 04:17 IST
Brazil to prioritize elderly, indigenous and health workers for COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil will prioritize the vaccination of indigenous people, health workers and those aged 75 years and older in the battle against COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, unveiling a four-stage preliminary plan for national immunization.

People between 60 and 74 years old will be vaccinated in the second stage, and those with prior health conditions such as heart and kidney disease would be covered in a third stage. The final stage, before opening to the wider population, would include teachers, security personnel, and first responders, along with prison staff and inmates, the ministry said. Those first four stages would cover 109.5 million people out of a total population of 212 million in Brazil.

The ministry said in a statement that the plan would be finalized once it was clear what vaccines were available. A senior Health Ministry official said on Tuesday that the ideal vaccine for Brazil would be a less costly one-dose vaccine that can be transported and stored at temperatures between 2 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius (36-46 degrees Fahrenheit).

Among the vaccines Brazil is considering for eventual purchase, the only single-dose vaccine is under development by Johnson & Johnson's Belgian pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen . Brazil has registered nearly 6.4 million cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen past 173,000 — the world's third-biggest outbreak after the United States and India.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 50,909 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily case number since early September, along with 697 new COVID-19 deaths. The country's state governors and opposition politicians have been pressing the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to draw up a national immunization plan.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Despite Trump's continued claims, Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. To d...

Soccer-Developing Inter not finished article yet, says two-goal Lukaku

Inter Milan are not a great team yet but are growing, striker Romelu Lukaku said after he scored twice in a crucial 3-2 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that handed the Italians a lifeline in the Champions League. The Belgian...

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Bidens immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and insult legal immigrants. Bidens immigration policies will create another border crisis that ...

INTERVIEW-NFL-Brady's Buccaneers can still look scary says Johnson

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his receivers get on the same page of coach Bruce Arians playbook the team could be a scary outfit come playoff time, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson said on Tuesday.After six Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020