Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 days with negative test - AP

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 06:32 IST
U.S. CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 days with negative test - AP

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC)will shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/politics-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-fcbc8b93537033b749fb4900ee2027d5 on Tuesday. The updated guidelines will let people who have come in contact to someone infected with the coronavirus to end quarantine after 10 days, or seven days provided they receive a negative test result, the report said.

New guidelines are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, it added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower but stimulus, vaccine hopes provide support

Asian shares shed early gains from a strong Wall Street lead on Wednesday, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs, but hope for additional U.S. economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment wel...

U.S. plans for first COVID vaccines as pandemic deaths surge again

Top U.S. health officials announced plans on Tuesday to begin vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December, as nationwide deaths hit the highest number for a single day in six months. Some 20 million people could b...

Tennis Australia needs five years to recover from pandemic

Tennis Australia TA expects to exhaust most of its A80 million 59.01 million reserves to maintain funding to the sport as it deals with significant costs in staging the Australian Open during the COVID-19 pandemic. TA boss Craig Tiley said ...

FOREX-Dollar hovers near 2-1/2 low as traders eye U.S. stimulus talks

The dollar stayed near a 2 12-year low on Wednesday as investors cautiously eyed developments in talks about further fiscal stimulus from the United States, while risk currencies held onto gains on improving risk appetite. Against major cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020