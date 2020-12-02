Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second wave of COVID-19 in K'taka expected during Jan-Feb: Technical Advisory panel

It said an epidemic intelligence team shall be supporting the state war room for early recognition of the second wave and alerting the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare department. Speaking to reporters here, Health Minister Sudhakar said a meeting will be held at the government level regarding the Technical Advisory Committee recommendations.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:26 IST
Second wave of COVID-19 in K'taka expected during Jan-Feb: Technical Advisory panel
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 in Karnataka has said that the second wave of the pandemic is expected during January-February in 2021. The panel has asked to keep ready by first week of January, the clinical facilities at an October level (when there was over 10,000 cases per day) in terms of beds, ICUs, ventilators, and so on, both in government and private hospitals or this could be ramped up at a short notice of 2-3 days maximum.

It has also recommended to ban new year public celebrations from December 26 to January 1 and impose night curfew (8 pm to 5 am) during this period. The TAC, based on the deliberations at its 53rd meeting held on November 24, has given advisory on recognition and containment measures for the second wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

According to TAC, an early recognition of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state can be done by closely monitoring the 7-day average growth rate and reproduction number (R0) at district and state levels. It said an epidemic intelligence team shall be supporting the state war room for early recognition of the second wave and alerting the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare department.

Speaking to reporters here, Health Minister Sudhakar said a meeting will be held at the government level regarding the Technical Advisory Committee recommendations. "Our positivity rate is less than 1.2 per cent.

The report of the Technical Advisory Committee states that there may be a second wave. A meeting regarding it will be held in a couple of days. Based on the outcome of the meet, discussions will be held with the Chief Minister and the final decisions will be taken," he said. To a query on the night curfew, he said no decision has been taken. A meeting is yet to take place to discuss the recommendations.

There has been a second wave of COVID-19 in USA, Europe, Australia, and other countries. Recently, there has been a surge in cases in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, and other states, so it is now considered important for Karnataka to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

According to experts the second wave is anticipated usually three to four months after the first spike or wave i.e., January- February 2021. This is factoring in winter, unlocking progress, weak enforcements, population movements, etc.

Noting that a minimum of 1.25 lakh tests per day should continue till the end of February 2021, of which 1 lakh shall be RT-PCR ( 1:5 pooled in lab as per state protocol), the TAC advisory recommends for fortnightly testing of all teachers, pupils, and staff in educational institutions, Anganwadi staff, and others by RT-PCR. On the need for ramping up clinical facilities, it has suggested exploring Covid Care Centres (CCCs) to be run on PPP model with reputed NGOs for better facilities, services, and care.

After carefully assessing the COVID-19 situation in the last week of December, graded opening of schools from January may be considered, i.e. classes 12 & 10 to commence initially from January and classes 11 and 9 to follow later on. TAC has also recommended restriction of mass gatherings like fairs and festivals, religious congregations, cultural events, etc., and to strictly restrict super spreader events during December and January (winter months) like permitting events only in open areas like Marriages, etc.

Up to 100; political and public events up to 200; death ceremonies 50; funerals -20. Suggesting to enforce mask wearing, it said, more marshals/police to fine mask violators in busy areas like markets, bus stops, commercial areas, in buses, at traffic junctions, and to consider introducing tough actions like simple imprisonment of a few hours for mask violators as done in Madhya Pradesh.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will drive growth in global energy demand: Dharmendra Pradhan

India will drive the growth in global energy demand and an indigenous pathway has been laid to meet growing energy needs, said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday. While addressing the Vision 2030 for oil ...

Italy's health minister hopes first COVID vaccines can start in January

Italy will launch a massive, free coronavirus vaccination programme early next year, with health workers and the elderly to be given priority, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.We finally see land, we have a clea...

Tennis-Women's tour aligns tournament categories with ATP

The Womens Tennis Association WTA will rename its tournament categories from next season to align with the mens ATP, a sign of further collaboration between the tours following a season that was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a terroristic massacre that offended the name of God. Francis spoke of Saturdays attack during his we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020