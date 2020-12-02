Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Amarinder Singh to take first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Punjab

With the COVID-19 vaccine in the final stages of operationalisation in India, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced that he will take the first shot of the vaccine in the state, once it is cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:14 IST
CM Amarinder Singh to take first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Punjab
Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the COVID-19 vaccine in the final stages of operationalisation in India, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced that he will take the first shot of the vaccine in the state, once it is cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to an official release, the Chief Minister made this announcement at the virtual Cabinet meeting during a presentation to discuss the Covid situation and the state's preparedness to roll out the vaccine.

The announcement comes days after, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala. "It is a matter of pride for India that a company of India has developed a vaccine for coronavirus. Two successful trials have been done and the third phase has begun today. I offer to be the first volunteer so that people without any fear can come forward for vaccination trials. If everything goes well, this vaccine will be in the market soon," Vij had told ANI on November 22.

In line with the Centre Government strategy for vaccination, Punjab has prioritised healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population and people with co-morbidities, the meeting was informed. According to Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal, the state has compiled data of 1.25 lakh government and private healthcare workers to be vaccinated in the first phase. Approximately 23 per cent which is 70 lakh of the state's population, estimated at around 3 crore, will be vaccinated in terms of the government guidelines on vaccine prioritisation, he added.

To ensure the seamless roll-out of the vaccination, the state steering committee is coordinating closely with the national committee, while the state task force will work in tandem with the district and block-level taskforce committees. "Following a review of the available facilities, the state has requested the Centre for certain additional cold chain equipment, including vaccine vans, deep freezers, ice-lined refrigerators, cold boxes, vaccine carriers, ice packs, thermometers and stabilisers," as per the release. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's feud is over, singer says

American singer-songwriter Tyrese Gibson recently opened up about his feud with Dwayne The Rock Johnson. According to Fox News, a beef developed between the two Fast and Furious franchise stars a few years ago when Gibson, voiced his disple...

Spanish home-buyers want big, bright and airtight in response to coronavirus

After Spains stringent coronavirus lockdown trapped many in cramped urban flats, builders and architects say demand for new homes with more space, better air quality and higher security has soared.From state-of-the-art ventilation systems t...

North Korea-linked hackers targeted J&J, Novavax in hunt for COVID research

Suspected North Korean hackers have recently tried to break into at least nine health organizations, including pharmaceutical giant Johnson Johnson and vaccine developer Novavax Inc, revealing a broader effort to target key players in the ...

Assam Police recovers AK-47 in Kokrajhar

Assam Police have recovered one AK-47 and illegal arms and ammunition at Bathouguri village under the limits of Kokrajhar Police Station area during a search operation that was launched on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. On Decembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020