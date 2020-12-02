Left Menu
Poland signs contract for 45 mln coronavirus vaccine doses, PM says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:10 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Poland has signed a contract for 45 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which will be free, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"Poland has signed the required contracts. We have ordered 45 million doses with companies like Pfizer, BionTech , AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson and we are ready to sign further contracts," Morawiecki said during a news conference in the city of Lodz.

