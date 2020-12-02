Left Menu
5,600 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 111 deaths, 5,027 recover

Mumbai city reported 877 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,82,818, while the death toll due to the pandemic in the state capital rose to 10,913 with nine new deaths being reported.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:42 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday rose to 18,32,176 as it recorded 5,600 new infections, the state health department said. With 111 fatalities, the death toll reached 47,357, it added.

As many as 5,027 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,95,208. There are now 88,537 active patients in the state.

Mumbai city reported 877 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,82,818, while the death toll due to the pandemic in the state capital rose to 10,913 with nine new deaths being reported. The state has so far conducted 1,09,89,496 coronavirus tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,697 new cases, raising the total count to 6,33,463. A total of 18,574 people have died so far in the region, officials said. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,57,918 and deaths at 10,840.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,46,592 and death toll at 4,571. Kolhapur division has reported 1,13,678 cases and 3,879 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 68,390 and death count at 1,711.

Latur division has reported 75,534 cases until now and 2,281 fatalities. Akola division has reported 58,932 cases while 1,412 people have succumbed to the disease in the division until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,75,536 cases and 3,968 fatalities. As many as 2,133 COVID-19 patients from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 121 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,32,176, new cases: 5,600, death toll: 47,357, discharged: 16,95,208, active cases: 88,537, people tested so far: 1,09,89,496..

