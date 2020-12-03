Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia sees no changes to COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans after UK approval

Australia expects no changes to the timeline for its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans, Health Minister Greg Hunt said, after Britain approved Pfizer Inc's vaccine on Wednesday, the first country to do so.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 03:51 IST
Australia sees no changes to COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans after UK approval

Australia expects no changes to the timeline for its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans, Health Minister Greg Hunt said, after Britain approved Pfizer Inc's vaccine on Wednesday, the first country to do so. Britain said it would start inoculating high-risk people from early next week with the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE.

"Our advice remains that the timeline for a decision on approval is expected by the end of January 2021, and our planning is for first vaccine delivery in March 2021," Hunt said in a statement issued late Wednesday. Pfizer's is one of the four COVID-19 vaccines the Australian government has agreed to buy for a total projected supply of nearly 135 million doses. It has already committed to buy vaccines from Novavax, AstraZeneca and CSL Ltd should trials prove successful.

Australia has largely contained the community transmission of the virus but New South Wales (NSW), its largest state, on Thursday reported a new case for the first time in nearly a month after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive. Five family members of the worker were tested overnight and all returned a negative result for the virus, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told broadcaster Seven News.

The report of the new case comes a day after NSW eased a raft of restrictions at weddings, bars and dancing venues marking the biggest lifting of curbs since March when lockdowns were enforced to slow the spread of COVID-19. Australia has reported nearly 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began but estimates there are fewer than 100 active cases remaining, mostly returned travelers from overseas in hotel quarantine.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former French President Giscard d'Estaing dies at 94

Former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing, a key architect of European integration in the early 1970s, has died at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19. Giscard, who was Frances leader from 1974 to 1981, had recently been hospital...

Soccer-Giroud a role model for young Chelsea players, says Lampard

Chelseas youngsters should look up to Olivier Giroud as a shining example of professionalism, manager Frank Lampard said after the 34-year-old Frenchman scored four goals in their 4-0 Champions League demolition of Sevilla on Wednesday. Gir...

Building collapses in Egypt; officials say at least 5 dead

An apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least five people Wednesday, Egyptian officials said. Rescue workers were looking for any survivors trapped under the rubble of the three-story building in ...

Soccer-Ronaldo scores 750th goal in first Champions League with female referee

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match.Federico Chiesa, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020