Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF Kenya financing program may be ready for board review in early 2021-spokesman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:38 IST
IMF Kenya financing program may be ready for board review in early 2021-spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

International Monetary Fund staff and Kenyan authorities are continuing talks on remaining provisions of an IMF financing program for Kenya that could be presented to the IMF board in early 2021, Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told a regular news briefing that an Extended Fund Facility discussed by IMF staff with Kenyan authorities would provide resources for the next phase of the East African country's COVID-19 response while advancing structural reforms. The size and phasing of the agreement had not yet been determined, Rice said.

"Discussions on remaining areas will continue in the coming period with a view to reaching agreement on a program that could be presented to our board, we think in early 2021," Rice said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Victims of Bhopal gas tragedy say pandemic has worsened their plight

Protesters in the central Indian city of Bhopal formed a human chain on Thursday to demand justice for people suffering cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems from the worlds worst industrial disaster 36 years ago....

Amarinder meets Shah; appeals to Centre, farmers to resolve impasse soon

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation was affecting Punjabs econo...

94% farmers selling produce on MSP in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Over 94 per cent farmers in Chhattisgarh are getting benefit of the minimum support price MSP for paddy and it is expected to rise by two percentage points this year, an official statement said Thursday. Due to the policies of the state gov...

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a surreal experience and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020