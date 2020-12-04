Piyush Goyal, Shripad Naik to review status of AYUSH Trade and Industry today

The Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel and the Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shripad Naik are scheduled to take a review of the current status of AYUSH Trade and Industry in the context of the various initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH at 4.00 pm on Friday. As per the official statement of the Ministry of AYUSH, the review came against the backdrop of the growing global interest in Ayush-based disease-preventive solutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last joint review meeting of the Ayush Trade and Industry was taken by both Ministers on April 9, 2020, and since then the Ministry of AYUSH has taken many initiatives to integrate AYUSH Systems into the efforts to protect the people from COVID-19 as well as to treat them successfully. The Ministry accomplished this by issuing timely advisories, Post COVID management and National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of COVID-19, and through pro-active policy initiatives," said the release. The Ministry said it has also taken up a massive campaign on the need for individuals to adopt disease-preventive measures, to encourage people to use AYUSH Systems to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The release said that there is emerging evidence of large-scale adoption of Ayush-based prophylactic solutions by the people. "There are also indications of correlation between large-scale adoption of Ayush practices and low level of Covid-19 mortality in India. All these have contributed to the increased adoption of Health and Wellness solutions based on Ayush disciplines in India and many other countries. The Ayush Trade and Industry, therefore, need to gear up to meet this increased demand," it added.

Notably, the policy initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH include steps to facilitate the researchers from any stream of Science as well as AYUSH doctors to undertake the research on COVID-19 through AYUSH systems and facilitation of the AYUSH industry to work even during the lockdown period. The various initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH have been found significantly useful not only in India but in different parts of the World which relates to unprecedented demand for Ayurveda Medicine. Both the ministers will interact with the industry leaders to get feedback with reference to the AYUSH Trade, the extent of increase in demand at the domestic level, and to discuss the future road map for the promotion of AYUSH. (ANI)