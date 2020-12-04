MP Home Minister found 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Madhya Pradesh Home MinisterNarottam Mishra was found unfit for Bharat Biotech'scoronavirus vaccine trial as his immediate family members hadtested positive for the infection, a doctor said on Friday

Dr Anil Kumar Dixit, Dean of the city-based People'sCollege of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, where theclinical trial of the vaccine is being held, said, "Mishra wasfound unfit for the vaccine trial as some of the members inhis family had tested COVID-19 positive earlier." Talking to reporters here, the minister said he wishedto volunteer for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trial as he wantedto do something for the society. "But I was found unfit for itas my wife and children had tested positive in the past,"Mishra said.