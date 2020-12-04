4067 new COVID cases, 73 deaths in Delhi

Delhi recorded 4,067 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 5.86 lakh on Friday, while the toll rose to 9,497 with 73 more deaths, according to a health bulletin

A record 85,003 tests, including 40,191 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day and the positivity rate dipped to 4.78 per cent, the Health Department said

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dropped to 28,252 from 29,120. The number of cases climbed to 5,86,125, including 9,497 fatalities, it said. PTI KNDHMB