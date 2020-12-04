34 new COVID cases in Muzaffarnagar

34 new COVID cases in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:27 IST
There were 34 new coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the tally 7,136 on Friday, an official said
There are 508 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the recoveries rose to 6,534 after 67 more people recuperated, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said
Out of the 1,651 tests that were done the previous day, 34 returned positive, the official said. PTI CORRHMB