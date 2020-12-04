5,229 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 127 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 18,42,587 as it recorded 5,229 new cases of infection, a health official said. With 127 new fatalities, death toll reached 47,599, he said.

A total of 6,776 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 17,10,050. The number of active cases is 83,859.

Mumbai city reported 813 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,84,509, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 10,945 with 14 new deaths. The state has so far conducted 1,11,32,231 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,42,587, new cases: 5,229, death toll: 47,599, discharged: 17,10,050, active cases: 83,859, people tested so far: 1,11,32,231..