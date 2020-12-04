Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,247 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths

The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery.Bengaluru Urban topped the list of fresh infections, accounting for 620 cases.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:40 IST
1,247 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834. The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list of fresh infections, accounting for 620 cases. Cumulatively 8,90,360 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,834 deaths and 8,53,461 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that out of 25,046 active cases, 24,759 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 287 are in Intensive Care Units. Eight out of the total of 13 deaths reported on Friday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Tumakuru (two), and Dharwad, Kolar and Raichur (one each).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 620, followed by Mysuru 74, Tumakuru 73, Mandya 53, Hassan 49, Dakshina Kannada 42, while the rest were scattered in other areas Bengaluru urban district also topped the list of positive cases with a total of 3,72,582 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,922 and Ballari 38,304.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with a total of 3,49,143 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,590 and Ballari 37,539. A total of over 1,15,09,892 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,049 were tested on Friday alone.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad poll result 'historic', shows rejection of dynastic, appeasement politics: BJP chief Nadda

Lauding its astounding performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls, where it has made big gains, as a moral victory, the BJP on Friday said it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana. BJP...

Kishan Reddy hails BJP performance in GHMC polls, says BJP has emerged as strong party in Telangana

With BJP winning 48 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC election, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has emerged as a strong party in Telangana and party worke...

U.N. warns 2021 shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe

Next year is shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe and rich countries must not trample poor countries in a stampede for vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, top U.N. officials told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Frida...

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020