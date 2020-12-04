1,391 new COVID-19 cases in TN; 15 fatalities

Left Menu
Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,87,554 while 15 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,762. The state capital also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 3,867 of the total.Seven districts added new cases in single digits, while 29 districts reported zero fatalities.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:49 IST
Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,87,554 while 15 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,762. As many as 1,426 people were discharged from healthcare facilities after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,64,854, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 10,938. Two districts, including the State capital, logged cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 356 and Coimbatore 139, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,16,867 infections out of more than 7.87 lakh in the state. The state capital also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 3,867 of the total.

Seven districts added new cases in single digits, while 29 districts reported zero fatalities. A total of 70,378 samples were tested on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 1,23,34,447 specimens examined so far.

Of the 15 fatalities reported, eight succumbed in private hospitals and seven in government facilities. Four of those who tested positive were returnees from other states.

Three private laboratories in Erode, Coimbatore and Salem received approval to take up COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of facilities in the state to 227. Of these, 160 are private labs and 67 are run by the government, the bulletin said.

