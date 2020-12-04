Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow key workers register for jabs of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine

Muscovites from high-risk groups such as healthcare workers began registering for jabs of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, two days after President Vladimir Putin called for large-scale vaccinations. Sputnik V, one of two Russian-made vaccines to have received regulatory approval in Russia despite clinical trials being incomplete, requires two injections.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:13 IST
Moscow key workers register for jabs of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Muscovites from high-risk groups such as healthcare workers began registering for jabs of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, two days after President Vladimir Putin called for large-scale vaccinations.

Sputnik V, one of two Russian-made vaccines to have received regulatory approval in Russia despite clinical trials being incomplete, requires two injections. Interim trials showed it is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19. Mass testing for the second Russian vaccine, EpiVacCorona, began on Monday.

The online registration service allows Moscow residents in specified high-risk jobs and aged between 18 and 60 to book free vaccination appointments at 70 points around the city, starting from Saturday, the mayor's website said. "Over the first five hours, 5,000 people signed up for the jab - teachers, doctors, social workers, those who are today risking their health and lives the most," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his personal website.

"For other Moscow residents, free vaccination will become available later," the website said. Moscow has a total population of nearly 13 million.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the country's sovereign wealth fund which is backing the development and marketing of Sputnik V, told the BBC on Friday that Russia expected to vaccinate around two million people in December. CONCERNS

Scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Moscow has worked, giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launching mass vaccinations before full trials to test its safety and efficacy had been completed. Russia has agreed production and supply deals with a number of foreign countries, but the European Union raised concerns when Hungary said it planned to import and possibly use Sputnik V as the vaccine had not been reviewed by the European Medicines Agency.

Britain is preparing in the coming days to launch its own mass innoculation programme after becoming the first country worldwide to approve Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. Russia is currently developing 10 vaccines, TASS news agency cited Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, as saying on Thursday.

The decision to take part in Russia's vaccine trials is voluntary, authorities say, but some public sector workers have told Reuters of pressure to take part. The views of Muscovites on the new vaccination campaign were mixed.

"I like it because this is a chance to turn the tide, to reduce the infection rate," said one resident, Igor Krivobokov. Others were more sceptical.

"This process will take a long time. Only a small amount of the vaccine has been produced," said Sergei Grishin, adding that he did not plan to get the jab himself. Russia has so far recorded 2,402,949 COVID-19 infections, taking fourth place globally behind only the United States, India and Brazil. It has confirmed 42,176 deaths.

Russia reported 27,403 new coronavirus cases on Friday, but has resisted imposing lockdowns during the second wave of the virus, preferring targeted regional curbs, to cushion the impact on its struggling economy.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad poll result 'historic', shows rejection of dynastic, appeasement politics: BJP chief Nadda

Lauding its astounding performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls, where it has made big gains, as a moral victory, the BJP on Friday said it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana. BJP...

Kishan Reddy hails BJP performance in GHMC polls, says BJP has emerged as strong party in Telangana

With BJP winning 48 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC election, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has emerged as a strong party in Telangana and party worke...

U.N. warns 2021 shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe

Next year is shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe and rich countries must not trample poor countries in a stampede for vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, top U.N. officials told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Frida...

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020