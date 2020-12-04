Goa sees 94 COVID-19 cases on Friday; 124 discharged

Left Menu
The death toll is 696, leaving the state with 1,388 active cases, he said.A total of 1,297 samples were tested during the day, he added. Goas COVID-19 figures are as follows Positive cases 48,459, new cases 94, death toll 696, discharged 46,375, active cases 1,388, samples tested till date 3,56,109.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:33 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 94 and reached 48,459 on Friday, while the number of people who have recovered rose by 124 to reach 46,375, an official said. The death toll is 696, leaving the state with 1,388 active cases, he said.

A total of 1,297 samples were tested during the day, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,459, new cases 94, death toll 696, discharged 46,375, active cases 1,388, samples tested till date 3,56,109.

